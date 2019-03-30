Bryce Harper made history with his first home run for the Phillies.
Batting in the seventh inning Saturday, Harper crushed a fastball from Braves reliever Jesse Biddle into the second deck in right-center field at Citizens Bank Park. It was the Phillies’ sixth homer in two games this season. No Phillies team had ever hit more than five.
Harper’s solo shot gave the Phillies a 7-4 lead and sent the sellout crowd of 44,597 into hysterics. After returning to the dugout, Harper indulged the fans in a curtain call, pumping his fist and yelling into the air.
It was also Harper’s first hit as a member of the Phillies. He went 0-for-3 with a walk on opening day and was 0-for-2 with a walk until he went deep against Biddle, a former Phillies first-round pick.
Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on March 2 after starring with the Nationals for seven seasons. He makes his return to Washington on Tuesday night.
Andrew McCutchen, Maikel Franco and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies in the season opener. Franco, J.T. Realmuto and Harper went deep through seven innings of the second game.