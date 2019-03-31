Harper’s homer was the fifth the Phillies hit in their first two games and each was met with a series of celebrations. Harper said he needs to find one for Jean Segura, who exchanged just a simple high-five. The celebrations, rehearsed during the doldrums of spring training, were brought into the fray of an opening weekend that has been filled with promise. The Phillies are having fun. And the crowd, as the players danced on the field, grew even louder.