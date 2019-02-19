Machado’s greatest appeal lay in the fact that he can play shortstop or third, positions where offense is much harder to find than Harper’s spot in the outfield. But when you look at each player’s performance relative to the standard at his position, your perspective might change. In the tables below, you’ll find both player’s aggregate number between 2015 to 2018 compared with the combined totals of every player who logged at least 800 plate appearances at their respective positions. For Harper, the sample is all players (with 800+ PAs) who spent at least 50 percent of the time at the three outfield positions. For Machado, it is players at third, short stop and second base.