“It makes you want to be so good. It makes you want to be that much better of a ballplayer. It makes you want to work hard, it makes you want to play hard,” Harper said of the Philadelphia fans. “I was doing an interview after the game Saturday and they said, 'What's your biggest thing,' and I said, 'They're blue collar. They come in every single day, they're working hard every week, and that's what we need to do as well.' We're working hard as a team, we're working hard as an organization, and putting all the talent we can on the field to win and to get better. If we can match that intensity in the city with our team, then it's going to make us that much better.”