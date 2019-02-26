Harper’s upcoming contract will include an opt-out, too, because it’s standard practice now. Clayton Kershaw parlayed an opt-out after last season into a $93 million extension from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nolan Arenado will be able to shed his new eight-year, $260 million extension with the Colorado Rockies after three years. Giancarlo Stanton can opt out of his $325 million deal after the 2020 season. More than a dozen other players have received opt-outs. Elvis Andrus and J.D. Martinez — both Boras clients — got more than one.