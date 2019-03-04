“He reminds me a little bit of Derek Jeter, except he has a lot more power than Jeet,” Bowa said. “But those guys want to hit when the game is on the line, and they can deal with it if they don’t get a hit. The next night they want to hit with the game on the line. Some guys they shy away from that. I don’t think this guy ever does, just like Jeter. They’re just made for those situations and more than not they come through.”