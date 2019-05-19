Bases loaded, second inning, one out, Harper against lefty starter Kyle Freeman, against whom he was 2-for-10. Harper swung at a slider for a strike, then fouled off three sliders in a row. Things didn’t look promising. Harper then topped a two-seam fastball down the first base line; pulling a pitch to the right side where it was most likely to score a run. It did, and gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and ended Freeman’s day, having thrown 65 largely ineffective pitches to record just five outs, and delighted the Phillies dugout.