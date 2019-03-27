How much does Bryce Harper enjoy Citizens Bank Park?

He’s played 50 games in South Philly, a little less than one-third of a season, so it’s not a giant sample size. But it’s still interesting. In 179 career at-bats in at CBP, he has homered once every 12.8 ABs.

In his 3,127 career at-bats elsewhere, that number jumps to once every 18.4 ABs.

Even at his former home, Washington’s Nationals Park, his home-run ratio was once every 18.1 at-bats.

While it’s a short, 330-foot poke down the right-field line, Harper has actually hit as many of his Citizens Bank Park homers to center field/right-center (five) as he has to right field.

Here’s a closer look at the homers the new Phillies slugger hit at CBP in his seven seasons with the Nationals.

Baseball Savant | Graphic by Lucas Reasoner / Staff
The blue circles are Bryce Harper's home runs at Citizens Bank Park. The others are the homers he has hit elsewhere.

Right field - 5 | Right-center field - 3 | Center field - 2 | Left-center field - 2 | Left field - 2

More CBP home-run splits

vs. RHP - 12 | vs. LHP - 2

Ahead in count - 6 | Behind in count - 3 | Count even - 5

Innings 1-3 - 7 | Innings 4-6 - 3 | Innings 7-9 - 3 | Inning 10 - 1

Pitchers (RHP unless noted)

Aaron Nola - 3

David Buchanan - 1

A.J. Burnett - 1

Tyler Cloyd - 1

Justin De Fratus - 1

Jeanmar Gomez - 1

Kyle Kendrick - 1

Adam Loewen (L) - 1

Brett Oberholtzer (L) - 1

Sean O’Sullivan - 1

Yacksel Rios - 1

Vince Velasquez - 1

YONG KIM
Vince Velasquez waiting for Bryce Harper to finish running the bases after Harper hit a two-run homer in April 2017.

Location of HRs by HR pct

At Citizens Bank Park (14 HRs)

Right field - 5 of 14 (35.7 pct.)

Right-center field - 3 of 14 (21.4 pct.)

Center field - 2 of 14 (14.3 pct.)

Left-center field - 2 of 14 (14.3 pct.)

Left field - 2 of 14 (14.3 pct.)

Parks other than CBP (170 HRs)

Right field - 65 of 170 (38.2 pct.)

Right-center field - 39 of 170 (22.9 pct.)

Center field - 33 of 170 (19.4 pct.)

Left-center field - 15 of 170 (8.8 pct.)

Left field - 18 of 170 (10.6 pct.)

Ryan Howard has hit the most career home runs at Citizens Bank Park.

Most career HRs at Citizens Bank Park

1. Ryan Howard, 198 in 2,767 ABs (one every 14.0 ABs)

2. Chase Utley, 129 in 2,796 ABs (one every 21.7 ABs)

3. Jimmy Rollins, 94 in 3,255 ABs (one every 34.6 ABs)

4. Pat Burrell, 76 in 1,230 ABs (one every 16.2 ABs)

5. Jayson Werth, 67 in 1,100 ABs (one every 16.4 ABs)

Also

14. Rhys Hoskins, 30 in 379 ABs (one every 12.6 ABs)

t33. Bryce Harper, 14 in 179 ABs (one every 12.8 ABs)

Souce: Inquirer research, Baseball-Reference.com

