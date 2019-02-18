We know that Scott Boras is an agent who values record numbers. But we also know that he likes to maintain leverage even in long-term deals. An opt-out after 2021 would protect the player against any potential explosion in contract values that occurs as a result of a new collective bargaining agreement for the start of 2022, as well as any hesitation Harper might feel about life in a new city. But even the Phillies might blanche at the lopsided risk burden they would inherit by guaranteeing a player, say, $400 million over 10 years while only guaranteeing themselves three years of production in return (i.e., the only scenario in which he doesn’t opt out is one in which he doesn’t end up performing up to the original terms of the deal; i.e., the club assumes 100 percent of the risk that Harper is a bust, while standing to realize only some fraction of the value it would in a world in which Harper remains a superstar and under contract beyond Year 3; i.e., 10 years of guaranteed risk in exchange for three years of guaranteed (relatively speaking) production.