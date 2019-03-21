CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryce Harper went boom.
The Phillies new superstar slammed his first spring-training home run on the first pitch that he saw Thursday from Blue Jays right-hander Sam Gaviglio. Harper's line-drive, two-run shot in the first inning appeared to hit the bunting above a sign in right field that marks the Phillies' World Series championships in 1980 and 2008.
Harper was hitless in his first nine Grapefruit League at-bats after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract on March 2. He picked up his first hit, a single to center field, in the fourth inning Wednesday against the Tigers.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Harper appeared to be getting his timing down at the plate.
"He took great swings on pitches that he just missed and fouled back," Kapler said. "There was one swing on a foul ball to this [left] side of the field that was a real near-miss. You could see with a little better timing that ball's in the seats in left field. A lot to get excited about there with Bryce."
Kapler has Harper pencilled in as the No. 3 hitter on opening day. Harper isn’t scheduled to play Friday night in Tampa against the Yankees. He’s lined up to play field in each of the final three spring-training games before the Phillies break camp Monday.