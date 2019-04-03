Now Bryce Harper knows what Jayson Werth felt like.
The new Phillies star ventured into Nationals Park for the first time as a Phillie on Tuesday and was showered with boos by the time he planted his feet into the on-deck circle.
Nats pitcher Max Scherzer struck Harper out in the first inning, much to the fans’ liking.
The Nationals’ Twitter account got their shot in, too:
There was no shortage of interesting signs brought to the ballpark by the Nats fans, including one of Harper’s face superimposed onto Benedict Arnold’s body. The photo was originally posted by D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, but has since been deleted.
Then, there was the group with shirts spelling out “traitor," staying on theme:
Then there was the sign about former Phillies closer and receiver of Bryce Harper’s —and Phillies fans’ wrath Jonathan Papelbon. Not to mention shots at Harper for taking the money.
There were some lower-energy jabs: