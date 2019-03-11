“It’s probably not going to be the last time,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “He’s professional enough. I’m sure he just takes his at-bat the same, but interesting to see it in spring. You see it, ‘Oh, OK.’ It doesn’t make you do anything different, because as soon as you try to do something different, they win. If I’m trying to hit a ground ball to the right side, then they’ve done their job and I’m not doing mine. You don’t want me to bunt, I promise you.”