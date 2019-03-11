“That takes a toll on myself, I guess, but it’s no excuse,” Harper said about playing center. “For me, it’s just getting better out there. My knees felt great. For me, it’s trying to get better. I know I was terrible last year in center field. But it’s trying to get better. That’s it. Plan and simple. At the end of the day you’ve got to get better — not making those overthrows and really making the right decisions. When you’re letting runs in or anything like that, it’s going to hurt your team. For me, it’s getting better out there. I keep saying it, but it’s true. I need to get better and do the little things right and be a little bit smarter out there and play the best right field that I can.”