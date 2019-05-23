“There’s this elderly couple — Myron and Mae — and they are just the absolute best,” Bryan said. “They are in their late 80s and they were at every game in Harrisburg and they found out I was here and they’ve come to some games. They were here opening night and then again this past weekend. They are my people. There are five or six other people, too, who have come to see me and whenever they’re here they sit behind the dugout and they always say my name. I give them a little wave. Those familiar faces make things a little easier no matter where you go.”