WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper stood at the base of the dugout steps on Tuesday night and leaned against the bat rack as the Nationals Park public-address announcer ran through the Phillies’ lineup.
Harper, waiting to hear his name, was unsure what the reaction would be. Some boos and some cheers, he figured. Instead, it was mostly boos, a voracious tone that drowned out any goodwill. The boos continued as the scoreboard showed a highlight collage of Harper’s seven seasons in Washington. Not only was Harper a visitor in his old home, but he was a villain.
"It’s baseball. Part of the game, part of sports,” Harper said in the afternoon, asked about the reaction he expected. “I hope I get a great one. I think there will be some boos and things like that, but it’s part of the game. I think there’ll be some cheers as well. I’ll always remember the memories around here. The excitement; the screams and cheers. I’ll always remember that.”
Harper stepped onto the on-deck circle for his first at-bat and was booed. He walked to the plate and was booed. He stepped into the box and was booed. The crowd stood on their feet to boo his entire at-bat, stopping their boos to cheer enthusiastically each time Max Scherzer threw a strike past Harper. He walked back to the dugout with a standing ovation after striking out.
“Everybody’s human,” Harper said. “But, no. For me it’s part of sport. No matter where I go, if I’m a visiting player I get booed. It’s part of sports. It’s just part of it. I might get a little bit tonight, I might get cheered as well. All the messages that are coming in on Instagram are, ‘We’re going to cheer you tonight, boo you later.’
“So it’s part of sports, I guess.”