CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper limped off the field Friday afternoon after being hit by a pitch in the right ankle.
Harper immediately dropped to the ground after being struck by a 96-mph fastball from Toronto right-hander Trent Thornton. It was Harper’s third plate appearance of the game. Gabe Kapler and a team trainer rushed from the dugout as soon as Harper fell to the dirt.
Friday was the first of three straight games Harper planned to play this weekend. He is scheduled to play Saturday against Houston and Sunday against the Yankees. He grounded out in his first at-bat Friday and struck out in his second at-bat. Harper is still looking for his first hit of spring.
More to come.