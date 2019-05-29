Adam Haseley was promoted Wednesday afternoon to triple-A Lehigh Valley, pushing the former first-round pick just one step away from the major leagues at a time when the Phillies appear to be in need of outfield help.
Haseley overcame a slow start at double-A Reading to hit .330 with a .995 OPS and six homers in his final 100 at-bats before being promoted. The 23-year-old has played all three outfield positions since being drafted out of college with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft, but most of his work has come in center.
And that is a position the Phillies will be looking for help as they wait for the fallout from Odubel Herrera’s arrest on domestic violence charges. The Phillies, for now, will replace Herrera with a mix of Scott Kingery and Nick Williams. Herrera is away for at least a week, but his future remains uncertain.
Kingery is still learning to play center and the Phillies would like to to use him in various positions instead of just sticking him everyday in the same spot. Williams is limited to left or right field, which then forces Andrew McCutchen to slide into center.
Haseley, who would also give the Phillies a needed lefthanded hitter, played 217 minor-league games before arriving Wednesday afternoon in Allentown. The Phillies could choose to be aggressive with him this summer.