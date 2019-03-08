LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- It may have been the easiest decision Gabe Kapler had to make this spring. The manager announced Friday evening who will start for the Phillies later this month in the season’s first game.
“Pause for dramatic affect,” Kapler said. “Aaron Nola will be our opening day starter. I thought long and hard about that one.”
Nola entered spring training as the team’s obvious No. 1 starter and the announcement that he will start on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park against the Braves was a mere formality. And these announcements could become a spring-training tradition as Nola signed an extension last month that could keep with the Phillies through 2023. The Phillies could have an easy decision to make each year.
“A deserving pitcher and a deserving person,” Kapler said. “It’s really nice to see someone who is ultra prepared, who doesn't give an inch away earn two consecutive opening-day starts.”
Nola joins Chris Short and Brett Myers as the only homegrown Phillies pitchers in the last 55 years to make consecutive opening-day starts. The righthander, Kapler said, is “the type of personality and the type of talent that you bet on.”
His 2.37 ERA last season was the second-best in the National League and he led all major-league starters in WAR with a 10.5 mark. His opponent batting average (.197) was the second-best single-season mark ever by a Phillies pitcher.
“We start by evaluating talent and then the next thing we evaluate is aptitude and what somebody can do with that talent. That’s sort of what gives us excitement about the growth,” Kapler said. “The fact that Nola is a very, very young pitcher so there’s not a lot of wear and tear. The fact that he takes extraordinary care of himself. And the fact that is aptitude is off the charts coupled with what he did last year gives us a lot of optimism that there’s improvement there, there’s ceiling there, he hasn’t had his best year necessarily.”