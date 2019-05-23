Aaron Altherr will play for his third team this month after the Mets picked him up on Thursday.
Altherr was designated for assignment by the Phillies on May 4 when the team had to make room for Odubel Herrera, who was coming off the injured list.
The outfielder couldn’t be optioned to the minor leagues any longer, and he couldn’t be kept on the 40-man roster.
The Giants claimed the 28-year-old off waivers on May 11 and designated him for assignment last week.
Manager Gabe Kapler said the Phillies think Altherr, who was drafted by Philly in 2009 and broke into the majors in 2014, can still be productive.
“Just the situation here with us, it was very difficult for him to even get on the field, even to the point of having difficulty finding him pinch-hit at-bats," he said when the transaction was made.
Altherr had just one hit in 29 at-bats with the Phillies this season. His 2018 season wasn’t much better -- he hit .181 with a .295 on-base percentage and eight homers.