Here is the most glaring takeaway from the collapse of the North Korea summit in Hanoi: You can’t negotiate with a wily dictator as if he were a real estate mogul in New York.
President Trump has famously touted his personal relationships with autocrats as the prelude to great deals. “We fell in love,” he said of the half-dozen or so “beautiful letters” he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Clearly, love was insufficient.
The president and his team appeared blindsided by the mammoth distance between the U.S. and North Korean positions at his second summit. As Trump laid out in a press conference, Kim wanted all United Nations sanctions removed against his country in return for dismantling a key nuclear complex at Yongbyon, but leaving his nuclear, arsenal, missiles and other facilities intact.
Trump had no choice but “to walk,” as he put it, because the gulf between him and Kim was wider than the 6,800 miles that separate Washington from Pyongyang. So the question must be asked: How could Trump have misunderstood Kim’s hardline positions so badly?
The answer clearly revolves around a Trump’s deeply held belief that his personal relationships and “brilliance” are sufficient to best tough autocrats. As the Hanoi debacle displayed, in public, that illusion is false.
The White House had already played down the inflated hype from Trump’s first summit with Kim in Singapore in June 2018. Yet, as recently as the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence repeated the false claim that Kim had committed to complete denuclearization of North Korea.
In fact, the two sides have yet even to reach a common definition of the word “denuclearization” or where it applies to.
Yet, even with lowered expectation for the Hanoi summit, the expectation was that some kind of deal would be reached. A lunch had been scheduled along with a signing ceremony. Reports had emerged that Pyongyang would pledge to close the Yongbyon complex in return for relaxation of a few smaller sanctions and the signing of a peace declaration between the United States and North Korea.
Even that deal would have involved large concessions to Kim, since a peace declaration would have relaxed pressure on Pyongyang to make further moves towards denuclearization.
However, in Hanoi, Kim’s demand for full lifting of sanctions — in return for relatively limited concessions — revealed that the two sides were operating on totally different assumptions.
Under any previous presidency — the two sides would have had least worked out a basic framework before a U.S. leader traveled all the way to Asia. But Trump devalues experts and preparation, and treats geopolitics as if it were real estate negotiations. He believes in his own gut as the key to geopolitical talks.
In Hanoi, the results became clear.
Perhaps, the North Korean leader thought Trump’s eagerness for a deal would impel him to accept a wildly insufficient agreement. Kim made clear he preferred dealing with Trump to meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And Trump’s chief North Korea negotiator, Stephen Biegun, is a businessman with some government experience but no prior experience with complex North Korea dealings. The North Koreans, on the other hand, have been running rings around U.S. leaders for years.
The question now is whether Trump will revise his approach, broaden his team, and recognize the difference between geopolitics and real estate angling. The president’s effusive praise of Kim has already lowered global pressure on Pyongyang for nuclear concessions.
Having expended enormous political capital on two summits, the president now faces a long slog of U.S.-North Korea negotiations that may never lead to full denuclearization of that country. His personal relationship with Kim may help keep those talks alive. But unless Trump realizes the limits of personal diplomacy he will continue to get played.