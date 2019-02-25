Locally, we can work toward greater funding for SEPTA. The Philadelphia region provides only 11 percent of SEPTA’s funding. Meanwhile, the Boston, New York, and Chicago metropolitan areas all provide far more regional funding for their transit systems. Those governments understand the value of regional public transit and are willing to fund it. The regional governments of Southeastern Pennsylvania must find the means to support our own transportation priorities rather than over-relying on finicky funding from Washington DC.