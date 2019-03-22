Betty eventually went to work at the Swimmo and the Rec,coaching the swim team and even taking over water ballet duties from Miss Branigan (“without the cursing,” Betty clarified). Some evenings she would sit by the pool after closing, with the lights of the squad cars on Montgomery playing on the water and the dragonflies floating above those beautiful, chlorine-scented ripples. And in the mornings, she’d find money and jewelry glinting in the water, left by revelers who’d sneaked in for a dip after partying at the Delaware Avenue clubs. (“So I made out OK,” she says.)