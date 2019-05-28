When patrons of a mob-run New York City bar, the Stonewall Inn, fought back against police harassment on June 28, 1969, they couldn’t have known they had launched what’s widely viewed as the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The Inquirer’s Opinion Department would like to include a variety of LGBTQ+ voices about the significance of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and about the work that remains undone to achieve equality.