Tyrique Glasgow, a former gang member who mentors neighborhood kids for the city, was with me that day in 2015 when I met Nasir. Glasgow’s still in the neighborhood, trying to instill worth in the kids who have begun to measure their value in social media beefs, in the few squares of sidewalk where they’re from. The day he introduced me to Nasir, he told me so many people had already given up on the kids here.