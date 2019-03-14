And while it’s the middle class that’s drowning, the moral rot of what passes for modern American capitalism is spreading to affect almost everyone in the Other 99 Percent, in some fashion. It’s no wonder there’s so much anger — and fascination — with the college-admissions cheating scandal that broke wide open this week, from Hollywood to Yale. As the New York Times noted a couple of months ago, “the relentlessness of modern-day parenting has a powerful motivation: economic anxiety.” The idea that capitalism will eat your beloved child alive if he or she doesn’t get into one of a handful of elite universities has made cheaters and mail-fraud-suspects out of the worst of us, and financially tapped-out nervous wrecks of the best of us.