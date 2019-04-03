In the last year, I’ve often pointed out that the War On Drugs disproportionately jailed people of color during the crack years. I’ve argued that the so-called opioid crisis — where mostly white people have died from overdoses — has been treated with kid gloves. As the complexion of addiction changed, and policymakers decided that jail was no longer the best way to punish illegal drug use, I strongly believed that race was the overriding factor behind the difference in how people were treated. Then I met the people of Harrowgate.