The Mayor’s office put out a neat public-facing street closure map for the citizens of Philadelphia in February. As a person who travels all over the city, begrudgingly, for my work as a photographer and host of a transit-focused podcast, Who Taught You How To Drive?!, I know what it’s like to rip and run all day and get sent on a maze of detours because there are 17 block parties in a five-block radius. I know how it feels to walk through Center City stuntin’ in my new suede Pumas, and then get accosted by construction dust and grime because some real estate investors are building another Lego house in the middle of a congested area.