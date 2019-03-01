The case for teaching social studies is not a hard one to make. One only needs to read the Twitter feed of the 45th president of the United States or perhaps tune into one of his spontaneous news conferences or rambling speeches at his rallies. There appears to be ignorance or indifference to civics, history, law and government, and geography. You may recall the invention of a new African nation, “Nambia” or that there is a separate president of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s Namibia, by the way and he is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands. We are also living in a time when history is repeating itself with ostensible voter suppression in the South; misunderstandings about the separateness and coequality of the three branches of government; subversion of the law; and the list goes on.