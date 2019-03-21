Look at it this way: Buttigieg is engaged in a remarkable — but yet also whispered — political race with his peers in the Democrats’ 35-to-50 age bracket, a group that also includes Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams, Florida mayor Andrew Gillum, and also, arguably, two announced 2020 presidential candidates from Texas, former cabinet secretary Julian Castro and ex-congressman Beto O’Rourke. While it’s not impossible that one of these will become America’s 46th (or 47th) president on Jan. 20, 2021, the more conventional wisdom is that they’re racing to lead the next generation of Democrats — to become the presidential pick in 2028 (or maybe 2024 ... more on that in a second). And the present road to future glory runs through the 2020 vice presidency.