More than 100 people packed the chamber at Voorhees Town Hall for 90 minutes of testimony, much of it polite, some of it heated. Only four of the 17 people who spoke were for the project. And when the board attorney Stuart Platt asked for a show of hands by those opposed, and next, by those in favor, of the zoning variance, the contrasting views of whites and non-whites in the room were dramatically evident.