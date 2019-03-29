Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.), who just led a congressional delegation to a meeting on NATO in Croatia, says: “Bipartisan support for institutions like NATO has been critical in deterring Soviet and then Russian aggression.” Counterparts in Europe grilled Boyle on whether that support will last in the Trump era. He thinks it will. Polls show more than 75 percent of Americans believe the U.S. should maintain its commitment to NATO.