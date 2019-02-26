But by then, the American homeland-security state created by the 9/11 attacks was starting to ratchet up tension on the border. Although Trump hasn’t kept his 2016 campaign promises to build a 2,000-mile border wall and get Mexico to pay for it, he did get Congress to authorize enough money in 2018 for preliminary work on 33 miles of wall in South Texas that would also cut through natural splendors like the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge and Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. (A rarely discussed feature of the wall is that it would run one or two miles inland from the Rio Grande, the actual border.)