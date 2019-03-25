That does not mean an absence of extremely questionable behavior. The Russia-related activities of campaign chief Paul Manafort, national security adviser Michael Flynn, Donald Jr., and others aides — which included suspicious meetings with Russians and possible KGB cutouts even before the Trump nomination — were more than enough to provoke legitimate concerns by the FBI. (And let’s not forget that Trump himself triggered the Mueller investigation by firing FBI chief James Comey whom he criticized for the FBI investigation of Russian meddling).