The Wilmington resident carried with him a whopping $96,000 in student loan debt. Many of the loans had interest rates ranging from 9.75 percent to 11.75 percent. Pinkett, a graduate of the Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies Program, had every intention of paying off all the loans with interest. He just assumed he would be old and gray by the time he was finally done paying for his time at the 'House, as it’s called.