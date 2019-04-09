Much of the troubled construction work is now completed, and parts of the Mariner 2 system went online in December; action is already shifting to criminal probes launched by Republican district attorneys in Chester and Delaware county — both of whom are locked in tough re-election fights — and attorney general Josh Shapiro. The Wolf administration says it’s looking forward — toward legislation that would give the state greater control of pipeline siting issues that it didn’t have with Mariner East — and there are reports that Sunoco/ETP may shut down the 88-year-old Mariner East 1 with the new pipeline mostly here.