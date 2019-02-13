Unruh had good reason to worry about that. In the Army, where homosexuality was cause for dishonorable discharge, suspected gays were given rectum examinations and “gag tests” with a tongue depressor; if you didn’t gag, you were assumed to be gay. And after Unruh returned from the war, New Jersey had enacted a so-called “sex psychopath” law allowing for indefinite incarceration of homosexuals.