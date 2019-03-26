President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Trump said the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's full report "wouldn't bother me at all" as congressional Democrats demanded that the Justice Department hand it over quickly. Trump's remarks came as Democrats planned to huddle behind closed doors Monday evening to figure out how to move forward with their own investigations on obstruction of justice and Russian collusion.. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)