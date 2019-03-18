Back in 1944, five bodies were pulled from the lagoon, but none could be identified as Howard’s. In the chaos of war, the dead were laid in wooden coffins in a makeshift island cemetery. Airstrips and roads soon displaced graves. Records were lost. In efforts to beautify the cemeteries — and identify the unaccounted for — graves were moved to island cemeteries with sadly evocative names, such as Lone Palm. But sometimes, graves were mismarked, Mee said, or even lost.