Scenario 1: The Mueller report — which is going to be issued (and hopefully released to the public) any day now...any day now — from the special counsel’s office lays out a case for criminality or serious abuses of presidential power by Trump. Or evidence from other sources — either from a raft of public hearings with key Trump-related witnesses in Congress beginning this spring, or from other prosecutors such as the feds in New York’s Southern District or the New York attorney general’s office — reveals high crimes and misdemeanors on a scale so broad that it would a constitutional crisis NOT to impeach. The Nadler probe could morph into impeachment hearings that could lead to a House vote in 2019 and a trial before the Iowa caucuses.