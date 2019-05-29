Some folks aren’t waiting. Dano Wall is making Harriet Tubman stamps and selling them on Etsy.com for $20. Consumers can use them to ink Tubman’s face onto $20 bills themselves. There are currently 12,000 people on a wait list for the product and Wall told me yesterday that he’s making more as fast as he can. And no it’s not illegal to stamp U.S. currency as long as it’s not for advertising and the denomination isn’t obscured.