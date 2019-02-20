Let’s assume that the Second Amendment follows the same general sentence structure as everything else in the Bill of Rights, and that “Militia” is actually the subject. Then “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” is merely a modifier, and suddenly much less weighted. The comma after “Arms” is setting off a modifying phrase — a very basic grammatical construct. I’ll spare you the sentence diagramming because you hated it when you learned it in grade school, but the non-clunky way of wording that sentence would be: “Because the right of the people to keep and bear arms is necessary to a free state, a well-regulated militia shall not be infringed.”