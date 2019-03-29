For example, in most states a single mother with two children who receives welfare but does not work will receive benefits with a combined annual value of around $22,500. (This sum includes TANF, food stamps, child nutrition, and Medicaid.) But, if that same mother worked full-time through the year, even at federal minimum wage, her combined income from work and welfare benefits would total around $36,500—well above the poverty level. (This sum includes post-tax earnings, the earned income tax credit, the additional child tax credit, food stamps, child nutrition and Medicaid.) Overall, idle welfare dependence promotes poverty, while work requirements and employment sharply reduce it.