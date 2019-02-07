Now the Department of Defense wants to limit the transferability option, requiring servicemen and women either to use the benefit or transfer it over to a family member before they reach 16 years of service. In the short term, this policy will probably save money: servicemen and women with 16 years of service — whose average age is 34 for enlisted ranks and 38 for officers — don’t have college-ready children. But this shortsighted, money-saving measure will have the unintended consequence of encouraging our most valuable enlisted men and women to leave the service during their prime working years for higher-paying civilian jobs. In the long run, that will cost the Pentagon and taxpayers far more money than retaining the benefit would.