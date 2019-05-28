The numbers are staggering: 973 attacks in 23 countries against vaccination workers, paramedics, nurses, doctors, midwives, patients, community volunteers, health facility drivers, and guards. As many as 167 workers died and 710 were injured. Bombings of hospitals and clinics in 15 countries, more than 120 aerial attacks affecting health facilities in Syria, and violence and threats forcing 140 health clinics in Afghanistan to close, all limited the availability of critical medical care. Vaccine outreach workers were attacked in the previous year in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan. Armed men entered a health facility in the DRC, looted and beat patients, and attacked and raped a nurse. Each attack impedes delivery of health care far beyond the individual incident, disrupting access to care temporarily or permanently.