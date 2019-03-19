“About one in three users in the U.S. live in places where we cannot find enough local news on Facebook to launch Today In.” two Facebook execs wrote in a blog post on Monday. “What does that mean exactly? In the last 28 days, there has not been a single day where we’ve been able to find five or more recent news articles directly related to these towns. This does not vary much by region: 35 percent of users in the Midwest, Northeast, and South – and 26 percent in the West – live in places where we can’t find much local news on Facebook.” Not all of the areas are ones you’d expect. Facebook had a problem finding local news in parts of New Jersey — a sad commentary on the way that balkanized state is covered by its news orgs.