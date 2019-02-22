Domb, who is currently seeking his second term as an at-large member, introduced a term limit bill on Thursday. The legislation would limit the number of terms on City Council to three consecutive four-year terms. Because term limits would require a change to the charter, Domb’s proposal will need the support of 12 Council members before it can appear on the ballot in the May primary election. Similar legislation was introduced in 2011 by then-Councilman Wilson Goode Jr. and failed — after all, there is little incentive for members to vote against their own job security. To circumvent this problem, Domb’s bill exempts all sitting members , although he says he would not seek more than three terms.