These alarming statistics should sharpen the focus of the city’s and state’s response to the opioid crisis. While there has been a large push to increase access to naloxone — a medication to reverse opioid overdoses — and to increase access to quality treatment, the state still lags behind others when it comes to access to unused syringes. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19 states allow needle exchanges while three other states allow exchanges in limited circumstances.