For all these reasons, we have supported and continue to support taxing a harmful product to help fund programs that have profound and long-term benefits. No policy is sacrosanct — not even the soda tax. Evaluating the impact of the tax, or any policy, is a positive step toward responsible policy-making. That’s why the study Sanchez wants to conduct is a good idea, especially if it can begin to measure the long-term benefits of better-educated children. But introducing a bill to modify or eliminate the tax before the results are published makes no sense. Quinones-Sanchez should pull back her bill and Kenney should welcome the study.