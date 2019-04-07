The May 21 primary promises to be groundbreaking for a number of reasons. The sheer number of candidates for City Council — more than 50 — is notable, as is the number of candidates running for less well-known offices, like commissioner and register of wills. To help voters better understand the functions of some of these offices as well as what is at stake, this special “Primary School “ editorial series will introduce you to the key issues, offices, and players.