The arms-length buffer that would be provided by an independent office makes sense, particularly given the sensitive nature and potentially explosive dynamics of a sexual harassment claim. The controller also wants a schedule of discipline with guidelines for punishment for certain behaviors. The city contends that that’s hard to do over a range of many departments with their own policies and labor agreements. But clarifying consistent punishments also could help clarify just how little tolerance the city is willing to offer for behaviors that can be corrosive, damaging, and ultimately expensive. While there may be disagreements on policy and practice, the controller is right to keep the light shining on the debate.